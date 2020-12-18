COVID-19 reinfections are uncommon, although some of these uncommon cases are reported in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At this point, COVID-19 reinfections seem to be rare but, there is still a possibility it could happen.
According to the CDC, reinfection means a person was once infected with COVID-19, recovered, and later became infected again.
Based on what is known about similar viruses, the CDC says getting reinfected with COVID-19 is possible.
While there is still little knowledge on the topic, Dr. Sbar from Texas Tech University’s Health Sciences Center says there have only been a handful of reinfection cases in our area.
However, as we near the one-year mark of when the pandemic began in Amarillo, she says we may begin to see an uptick in these cases.
“I think it’s possible that we could start to see reinfections from people who were infected very early on in the February, March time frame. A lot of it really has to do with how accurate was testing at the very beginning, was that first coronavirus test that you had truly accurate?,” said Dr. Evelyn Sbar, M.D., FAAFP, Regional Vice-Chair of TTHSC Dept. of Family and Community Medicine.
Back in March, 23-year-old Larissa Fenstermaker was infected with COVID-19 and was sick for about a month and a half until she finally recovered.
Come mid-November, she was tested again only because she wanted to come back home to Amarillo for the holidays, and to her surprise, the test came back positive again.
“I honestly like, I couldn’t believe it but then at the same time I kind of thought you know, being around somebody that had it, the chances and the unknowness of possible reinfection and everything,” said Fenstermaker.
Recent studies have shown there are no clear factors that indicate reinfection.
However, symptoms can vary the second time around which is exactly what Fenstermaker experienced.
“So, when I first was sick, I had really severe symptoms. As compared to this time, it just kind of felt like allergies, like a sinus infection, only for a few days,” said Fenstermaker.
According to local doctors, this is not uncommon.
“It’s kind of depends on what type of infection you had the first time around. So, the more severe the infection was the first time, usually, the better your antibody protection was. So, if you had a pretty mild infection the first time or you had a very asymptomatic infection the first time, it’s possible that the second infection may be worse,” said Dr. Sbar.
Dr. Sbar says like your memory, your immune system has its own memory. There are certain viruses your body remembers for a long time and others it doesn’t.
While some people may continue testing positive for up to ten weeks, Dr. Sbar says this could indicate the person still has fragments of the virus in their body, not necessarily that it’s a new infection.
“You’re still shedding these often-non-infectious viral fragments from your nose so until you turn over the epithelial tissue in your nose, those fragments are not gone,” said Dr. Sbar.
She also mentioned when an individual tests positive with COVID-19 for a long period of time, it is less likely they will transmit the virus to others.
Since so much about the coronavirus remains unknown and we are in the middle of flu season, Dr. Sbar recommends that if you are suspicious of reinfection, schedule a visit with your provider to identify if it’s COVID-19 or something else.
Local doctors also stress that although reinfection is uncommon, it is critical to continue using masks when in public, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings of people.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.