Board advances proposal that could improve Memorial Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During a virtual session, Amarillo’s Parks and Recreation board voted unanimously to recommend to city council a proposition regarding Memorial Park.
The proposal made by Amarillo College includes the construction of 133 parking spaces adjacent to the park for students and the public.
“Basically, we’re gonna’ put all these paving in here, but is going to be join parking for Amarillo College and for Memorial Park,” said Danny Smith, master plan program for Amarillo College. “During our meeting yesterday, it came out that they’re thinking about putting a soccer field here, well that becomes even a better deal now because they’ll have parking right next to the soccer field.”
The construction, lighting and maintenance of the parking lot will be funded by the college.
The second part of the proposal seeks to slow traffic down on west 24th avenue.
“The city one time suggested we put some roundabouts in there, we liked the roundabout for the parking lot,” said Smith. He then continued by saying, “But they didn’t like the roundabout back here,” referring to where the “X” is on the graphic. “So, we’re gonna put some speed bumps, right here, makes it better for out wheelchair students,” said Smith.
The project is part of an an $89 million bond, issued by the college last year for improvements to the building.
Ultimately the decision is up to city council, we will keep you updated once that vote is made.
