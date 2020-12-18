Amarillo VA employees get creative to fill up food pantry for veterans in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Low on food donations, but unable to tap into the community due to COVID-19 risks, the Amarillo VA decided to keep their food drive internal this year.
Usually the Amarillo VA relies on community donations to collect food and hygienic items for the veterans in the housing first program.
These individuals are all formally homeless and although they are now housed, many are still food insecure.
In the past when the food pantry has been low, the VA would host a food drive and the community would go drop off donations.
But, since veterans with COVID-19 are being treated at the VA, staff decided it was best to not encourage people to go there.
So, they decided to have a food drive within the employees and volunteers already coming in and out of the building.
To hopefully increase donations, they made it a competition by putting out a box representing the navy and a box representing the army.
“Some of these veterans have experienced some tough times these past few months, and some of the employees either have family members who are veterans or are veterans themselves, so we don’t want our veterans to struggle,” said Joel Mease, veteran and public affairs officer for the Amarillo VA Health Care System.
That feeling must have been the same for many employees.
“This is probably the most successful food drive we have had ever before,” said Teena Hall, housing first program coordinator for the Amarillo VA.
They were able to raise $1,000 in gift cards and received two thousand non-perishable food items.
The response was much more than they expected, and for the first time ever, they had to use an overflow room to store it all.
They say the items donated will go a long way, as this year they have seen an increase need among veterans.
“One thing that has caused this to be a need is the fact that just in the last recent months, people have had a real difficult time and it has caused some of our veterans to not have money for food or not have money for rent. So, we were able to come up with this resource of the food drive and really fill a gap,” said Hall
In addition to the food drive, the staff for the VA’s housing first program helped 18 veterans who were struggling to stay in their homes, by applying for grants on their behalf.
These veteran’s bills totaled $10,000 still, the awarded grants were able to cover them all.
Although the army box won, they both say the real winners are the veterans.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.