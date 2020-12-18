Amarillo Sandies fall to Colleyville Heritage in area round game

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sandies football season comes to an end on Friday after falling to the Colleyville Heritage Panthers in Witchita Falls.
“Going into the fourth quarter, you know we had an opportunity we were right in the ballgame going into the third quarter,” said Sandies head coach Chad Dunnam.
The Sandies finish their 2020 football season with a seven to four record.
“I cannot fault our kids, I loved our effort you know it’s never easy to end on a loss right here,” said Dunnam. “Everyone’s season is going to come to an end, it just happened a little quicker than what we wanted tonight.”
Dunnam is proud of his team’s playoff performance and work throughout the entire season.
“Our effort was great,” said Dunnam. “Our kids played their hearts out.”
