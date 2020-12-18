Some recovered COVID-19 patients experiencing severe hair loss

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo hairdressers have seen a significant increase in clients coming in with hair loss since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
Some hairdressers have seen up to a 75% increase in clients with this issue, most having recovered from Coronavirus.
Abby Robison, a professional hairdresser who recently recovered from COVID-19, says she has to wear hair extensions to make her hair look full and normal.
“I think it was about the week after I [had COVID-19], I started realizing I was losing absurd amounts of hair,” said Robison. “Now I’m a month out and it hasn’t got any better... my hair is so thin. It does nothing. It will stand straight up.”
Dermatologists say this may not be due to COVID-19 itself, rather the symptoms the virus causes.
“Most of the studies are not showing that it’s a direct effect - that COVID is damaging the air follicles, although we don’t know that yet,” said Dr. Elaine Cook, board certified dermatologist and owner of Dr. Elaine’s Advanced Skin Treatment. “I think its the infection, fever [and] stress.”
Dr. Cook suspects the high fever caused by COVID-19 may have the largest impact on hair loss.
When experiencing high fever, the body shuts down non-essential functions to focus on fighting it.
“Growing hair takes a lot of body energy and a lot of nutrients,” explained Dr. Cook. “Your body says, ‘ok something else is going on that needs more of my energy,’ so the body shuts down non-essential functions. Hair, as far as your body’s concerned, is a non-essential function.”
Dr. Cook has seen about a 70% increase in clients complaining about hair loss since March.
Some of these clients have never had COVID-19, but the stress of the pandemic may be the cause for their hair loss.
Stress, fever and other triggers can cause a condition called Telogen Effluvium, which causes hair thinning over the entire scalp.
This can occur weeks or months after the initial trigger, and typically lasts six to nine months.
Artistic Director for Evolve Hair Solutions, Johnny Plant, also suggests increased hair loss may be due to stress.
Recently, Plant is seeing an increase in flamed scalps due to stress, and inflamed scalps oftentimes cause hair follicles to fall out.
Despite multiple theories, there is no confirmed answer as to why hair loss is occurring at higher rates this year.
“I will get out of the shower and brush my hair and my hair brush will be full of hair. I am losing absolute wads of hair... and I’ve talked to my doctor about it, I’ve talked to my local hair dressers about it. Nobody has answers,” said Robison.
Dermatologists suggest a high protein and iron diet to promote hair growth, as well as plenty of rest.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.