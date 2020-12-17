‘We can tell the difference’: Small businesses downtown continue to be impacted by COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The COVID-19 restrictions continue to impact small businesses in the downtown area, making their lunch rush anything but rushed.
“Large corporations have allowed the people who can do their jobs from home to work from home,” said Beth Duke, executive director of center city of Amarillo.
As offices like Excel and Maxor, continue to have more than 50 percent of their employees working remotely, small restaurants like Joe Taco are having to adapt to survive.
“We started doing to go,” said Kevin Hawkins, manager of Joe Taco. “We deliver all over town now, we’re getting a lot from the hotel, still some downtown business.”
However, such business is still not enough to put the restaurant to pre-COVID levels.
Another restaurant that continues to be impacted by less people being around downtown is Burrito Stop.
“We can tell the difference,” said Jose Varela, owner and cook of Burrito Stop.
The restaurant has seen a 40 percent decrease in sales but has been able to survive on government help and partnerships with bigger companies.
“Tyson Food, they picked small businesses to help so we cook all year long for them, they have a lot of employees,” said Varela.
Although restaurants have been relying on different tactics to keep their business afloat, most have experience less traffic during lunch hours.
“It’s been a very steady, consistent lunch business,” said Connor O’rourke, manager at Crunch during a phone interview. “Both at our present location and for the eight years prior across the street, and that’s where we’ve seen the biggest fallout in business.”
While the next couple of months continue to be uncertain, Center City of Amarillo is positive that downtown will be able to bounce back and encourages residents to continue to buy local.
