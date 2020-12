We’ve got a pretty stable pattern ahead of us as we get ready to head into the weekend. Temperatures will be well above normal, which will aid in snow melt across the area. For today, expect a high of about 55 degrees with southwest winds starting to pick up this afternoon at about 15-20 mph. The forecast remains dry all throughout the next 7 days, with upper 60s possible by next Monday, which is ironically the first day of winter.