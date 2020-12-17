Texas Panhandle comes together and saves Amarillo Toys for Tots this holiday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Toys for Tots in Amarillo will be able to serve more children than expected because of the community’s help.
Last week they we’re 90 percent down in donations asking anyone for help so children in Potter and Randall County could have a Christmas this year.
After many heard about their issue with the story we ran last week, an outpour of donations quickly came through.
Here is the story we ran last week.
Before, they were unsure how they were going to serve so many kids with little funds and toys.
They even had to stop accepting applications for families in need of presents for Christmas.
“Before we had donations trickling in but since the story ran, we have just had, I have got calls every day for people wanting to donate money, donate toys, anything they could do to help,” said Carole Hamlin, Amarillo Toys for Tots coordinator.
In just one week the organization has received a little under $20,000 and around 4,000 toys.
This year they will be able to serve just under 3,000 kids in Amarillo.
“We will be able to give toys to everyone who requested this year,” said Hamlin.
Each kid will receive two toys, a stocking stuffer and books if they have them available.
They have even taken in a few extra kids in need of presents this year since they’ve closed the application process.
“We’ve even taken a few extra since we’ve closed it since we’ve had this outpouring of donations,” said Hamlin.
People from all over the Panhandle donated. Even towns like Friona, Borger and Levelland helped.
“We have been purchasing more toys and processing requests and getting everything ready for pick up and it’s just been a crazy time but I mean, just unbelievable how well it’s gone,” said Hamlin.
Businesses like Greg Lair car dealership, Maxor and CRS Cattle company made impactful donations that will serve many kids.
“We put together just over $7,900 in a couple hours... I talked to every employee here and everybody, it just touched everybody’s heart when we heard that there was, kids being turned away in this area that were not going to have a Christmas, it was real easy. So just everybody in the dealership gave,” said Doug Morrison, general manager at Greg Lair Buick GMC.
Tomorrow is the last day to donate and the organization encourages people to still donate because they could use the donations for next year and would like to avoid this problem in the future.
“We are right on track. We will be picking up our last group of toys tomorrow and we are in excellent shape now... We’ll if 2020 has taught us anything it’s about compassion and generosity and this community has exemplified that in the outpouring of donations we’ve received,” said Hamlin.
All toys will be picked up by parents by this Sunday, just in time for Christmas.
If you’d like to still donate, here is a list of drop off locations in Amarillo that you can drop off for Amarillo children in need.
They will be accepting donations until tomorrow during their business hours.
You can donate financially here. Make sure to donate to the Potter or Randall county area if wanting to donate locally.
You can also find them on Facebook for more information.
