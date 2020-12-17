Suspect on the run after police chase last night through Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police say a suspect is on the run after a chase last night that began in the San Jacinto neighborhood.
Amarillo police say an officer saw a stolen Kia driving in the area of Northwest 2nd and Alabama.
Police say the driver refused to stop and a chase began, leading officers to the Stoneridge neighborhood off of Northwest 9th and Soncy.
The driver then hit a Potter County patrol car, got out and ran away.
A woman in the car was detained at the scene.
If you have any information on this incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.