Salvation Army collected gifts for their Angel Tree project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army gathered this morning at the Sunset Center Plaza to distribute gifts they collected for their Angel tree project.
Due to COVID-19, the distribution was held virtually this year, but they say it still went smoothly.
The commanding officers for The Salvation says The Angel Tree is one of their best supported programs and makes it possible for more than 1,500 children in and around Amarillo to open gifts on Christmas morning.
