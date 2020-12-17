3 recoveries from COVID-19 reported in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County officials reported three new COVID-19 recoveries today.
The report included no additional cases or deaths in Wheeler County.
At this time, officials are reporting eight active cases of COVID-19 in the area.
There are 40,566 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 63
Briscoe County: 45
Carson County: 146
Castro County: 525
Childress County: 1,063
Collingsworth County: 136
Cottle County: 76
Dallam County: 834
Deaf Smith County: 2,292
Donley County: 124
Gray County: 1,448
Hall County: 157
Hansford County: 266
Hartley County: 553
Hemphill County: 291
Hutchinson County: 772
Lipscomb County: 177
Moore County: 1,746
Motley County: 28
Ochiltree County: 740
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 759
Potter County: 14,495
Randall County: 12,986
Roberts County: 32
Sherman County: 92
Swisher County: 317
Wheeler County: 361
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 33,518 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 55
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 126
Castro County: 572
Childress County: 849
Collingsworth County: 81
Cottle County: 107
Dallam County: 785
Deaf Smith County: 2,153
Donley County: 175
Gray County: 1,383
Hall County: 95
Hartley County: 506
Hansford County: 349
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 788
Lipscomb County: 128
Motley County: 27
Moore County: 1,752
Ochiltree County: 549
Oldham County: 49
Parmer County: 828
Potter County: 11,441
Randall County: 9,468
Roberts County: 28
Sherman County: 91
Swisher County: 406
Wheeler County: 346
There have also been 720 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 4
Briscoe County: 2
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 11
Childress County: 3
Collingsworth County: 3
Cottle County: 5
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 45
Donley County: 5
Gray County: 27
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 11
Hartley County: 8
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 32
Lipscomb County: 6
Ochiltree County: 9
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 39
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 28
Potter County: 271
Randall County: 160
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 3
Swisher County: 11
Wheeler County: 7
There are 3,089 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 272
Cimarron County: 91
Texas County: 2,726
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 13
There are 5,441 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,680
Quay County: 314
Roosevelt County: 1,272
Union County: 175
There have been 69 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 37
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 19
Union County: 8
