3 recoveries from COVID-19 reported in Wheeler County

By Bailie Myers | December 17, 2020 at 9:49 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 9:49 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Wheeler County officials reported three new COVID-19 recoveries today.

The report included no additional cases or deaths in Wheeler County.

At this time, officials are reporting eight active cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Posted by Wheeler County Emergency Management on Thursday, December 17, 2020

There are 40,566 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 834

Deaf Smith County: 2,292

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,448

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 553

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 14,495

Randall County: 12,986

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 361

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 33,518 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 785

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,383

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 506

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 11,441

Randall County: 9,468

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 346

There have also been 720 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 45

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 8

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 271

Randall County: 160

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,089 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 272

Cimarron County: 91

Texas County: 2,726

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

There are 5,441 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,680

Quay County: 314

Roosevelt County: 1,272

Union County: 175

There have been 69 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 37

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 19

Union County: 8

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.