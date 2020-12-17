Pharmacies prepare to play key role in vaccination process

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the COVID-19 vaccine begins to roll out around the country, health care leaders expect an increase need for those certified to administer it.
This is where pharmacies come in.
When you go get your flu shot at the pharmacy, you get it from a pharmacist.
However, there are also pharmacy technicians working there, who in the past have not been allowed to do that job as their schooling did not include that certification.
But, because those who can vaccinate will be needed, the federal government has temporarily allowed pharmacy technicians to get certified to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Tech University Health Science Center usually offers a vaccine training program in August but decided to offer it now to have these individuals certified as soon as possible.
‘It is going to take a lot of work, as different vaccines get approved, we are going to need a lot of help to administer them so we are just gearing up as a labor force,” said Eric MacLaughlin, Chair of the Department of Pharmacy Practice at TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy
He says this will be crucial for our rural communities.
“It’s going to require a lot of help. There are a lot of people who will need to get vaccinated,” said MacLaughling “In particularly in West Texas, a pharmacy could be the lone provider in a whole town, so we need to get folks trained and develop a game plan on how we are going to vaccinate everyone.”
United supermarkets pharmacy has also been gearing up.
“We have registered with the state health department to be phase one providers, so as soon as those are approved, we should be actually giving the COVID vaccine, based on eligibility criteria of course,” said Crockett Tidwell, Clinical Services Manager at United Supermarkets Pharmacy
They will vaccinate people in the same order the state has advised hospitals, starting with health care workers all the way to the general public.
“We have done everything on our side, we are just waiting for the vaccine to become available so that it could come to us in the community and take care of those primary care physicians,” said Tidwell “And all our health care physicians, we want to help.”
While it arrives, they have been buying additional freezers to store the vaccine and are also going to train their pharmacy technicians to receive the certification needed to administer it.
He says the more people who could help vaccinate, the more could get it, and the faster things could return to normal.
The vaccine will be free for everyone including those uninsured and he expects their Texas pharmacies to begin vaccinating those in tier one before the end of the year. Their New Mexico pharmacies are expected to start next week.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.