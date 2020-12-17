4 people injured after major wreck on U.S. 287, highway now reopened

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders are on the scene of a major wreck on U.S. Highway 287 just east of Amarillo.
Department of Public Safety officials said the collision involved a truck tractor and a pickup truck.
The wreck occurred early this morning at 12800 U.S. 287, near where the highway splits with I-40.
Officials said a pickup truck was northbound on Jack Rabbit Road and approaching U.S. 287. Once the pickup reached U.S. 287, the driver pulled out in front of the eastbound truck tractor.
The pickup was struck by the truck tractor.
Four people were transported to the hospital with injuries, and DPS officials said one patient’s injuries are life threatening.
Traffic was detoured using Interstate 40 to Spur 228 or FM 1912.
The roads have now reopened.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.