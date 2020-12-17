GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares many changes in his life during the pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Because of the pandemic this year, many people have had to learn new ways of doing things.
We can now utilize new technologies to do things that were not possible had the pandemic struck in the recent past.
If you’re like me you have made many changes to your life, in the way you do things during the pandemic.
Now as stressful as it has been at times, I find myself thankful for some of resources I have now and how difficult the changes would have been 20 or even 10 years ago.
Shopping for example, even for Christmas gift or regular grocery shopping can be done online. You make some selections, submit an order and it gets delivered to you. They either drop it off at your house or your car.
So many activities can even be done remotely in 2020 I teach a college level meteorology course at West Texas A&M entirely from home I do a lot of communicating with others that way, even hosting a weekly Bible study with friends on my laptop.
The high life for me however with health concerns with myself and family, has been the capability of performing my primary occupational duties from the safety of my home.
I can provide weather information to seven radio stations remotely as if I were actually in a studio.
All of the weather delivered to my social media platform can be produced from home as well, including information posted on Facebook as well as updates to your phone on our first alert weather app, just like you saw from our recent winter storms.
But the most exciting thing for me has been the introduction of a home TV studio which allows me to create and to form material for broadcasting.
Lights, a studio camera, a hug graphics monitor and special live uplink unit allowing me to perform weather cast from home, very similar to the way I would do it in the Newschannel 10 studio.
The ability to do this is based on technological resources that were not available until recent times.
In a nutshell, is that as crazy and disruptive as times are in the pandemic, I find myself thankful for the resources that I and other have that help out and are blessings in these times.
