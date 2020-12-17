Court case concerning Balderas family toxic fume deaths settled, search for justice ongoing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The court case concerning the deaths of four Amarillo children from poisonous gas is over, but the search for justice is ongoing.
Court documents documents show District Judge Doug Woodburn dismissed the case of the Balderas-Escobar family against chemical companies and one individual on Monday.
All involved agreed to the move, but the family’s attorney, Kelly Puls, said he couldn’t comment on confidential matters still pending.
In January 2017, four people from the family of 10 were killed and six severely sickened after the father accidentally filled the home with fumes from a chemical meant to kill rodents.
The family filed the lawsuit in November 2017, suing United Phosphorus, Ltd., UPL Corporation Limited, United Phosphorus, Inc., and one individual for negligence, wrongful death and damages.
The lawsuit claimed the man who provided the Balderas family with the pesticide was negligent in six different ways, including possessing the product “when he was not a licensed fumigator” and failing to warn them “of the directions and instructions for safely using the product.”
The suit also claimed the company “failed to provide an adequate warning regarding the risk and instructions, directions and limitations for use of their dangerous Weevil-Cide product.”
A final judgment in the case awards only one of the surviving six family members almost $30,000.
