Clovis police arrested man after high speed chase

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department responded to the Allsups Store that is located on Prince Street for a report of a man inside a white SUV pointing some type of laser at customers.
According to Clovis police, on Wednesday 16 at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers were not able to locate the vehicle when they responded to investigate this situation.
At about 2:05 a.m., officers of the Clovis Police Department observed a white in color Chevrolet Tahoe travelling on East 17 Street at a high rate speed.
The officers estimated the vehicle to be speeding at about 60 mph in a 35 mph speed limit.
Officers also observed the vehicle pass flashing red lights without stopping or even slowing to get past the intersections.
Officers were able to catch up to the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop at which time the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.
As officers were behind the vehicle attempting to get him stopped, the Tahoe stopped at 14th and Peacock and pointed what appeared to be a firearm out the window in the direction of the officers.
The vehicle then sped away and officers pursued the vehicle throughout the city, Officers attempted to use Spike Strips at several times during this pursuit.
The vehicle continued to elude officers for more than an hour, throughout Clovis and Curry County.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office also responded and became involved in attempts to get this vehicle stopped.
While eluding capture, the suspect vehicle stopped at times and refused to follow commands to give himself up and changed direction of travel several times during this incident.
At one point the vehicle stopped on State Road 108 and the driver opened the driver side door of the vehicle and had his lower body partially out of the vehicle.
In an attempt to stop this incident from continuing, a Police canine team was deployed to apprehend the driver.
The Canine did reach the driver of the vehicle who then revved the engine of the Tahoe and drove away with the canine still engaged.
The canine did released the driver and received some injuries as a result of the drivers reckless actions.
The vehicle then rammed a Curry County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and continued to flee.
The vehicle fled into Parmer County, Texas before driving back to Curry County.
The vehicle crashed on Highway 60/70/84 west of the Texico City Limits.
The vehicle rolled after striking an advertisement sign in an open field.
The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Efrain Moreno was still inside the vehicle and had received minor injuries as a result of the canine apprehension and vehicle crash.
Moreno was treated by Clovis Fire Department and transported to a medical center where he was treated for his injuries.
As a result of this incident; a warrant for the arrest of Efrain Moreno was completed for the charge of Injury to a Police Dog, Aggravated Fleeing, Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer and Aggravated Battery on a Police Officer.
The Clovis Police Department and Curry County Sheriff’s Office are working together to actively investigate this incident.
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, contact the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.
