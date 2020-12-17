City of Amarillo asking residents to help make Amarillo a ‘Green Christmas’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - By taking advantage of the City of Amarillo’s cardboard recycling program, residents can help make it a “Green Christmas”.
KB Recycling, along with local business partners, provides a cardboard recycling program for the city, free of charge.
In addition to the benefits of recycling during the holiday season, a primary goal of the recycling program is to divert waste from landfills.
The locations for cardboard recycling are:
- Amarillo Civic Center, Entrance 8, Downtown parking Lot
- Sam’s Club, 2201 Ross St.
- Sam’s Club, 8952 Westgate Parkway.
- Bentley and Associates, 7148 Bell St.
- St. Hyacinth Church, 4500 W. Hills Trail/Amarillo Blvd.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.