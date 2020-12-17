Amarillo residents experiencing more car thefts this colder weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo area is experiencing more car thefts this winter because of the colder weather we are experiencing, APD and PIO say.
There have been 57 more car thefts this colder weather compared to last, and only 19 of those were without the key in the ignition.
The PIO of APD says it might be because of the colder winter we’re experiencing.
“Every time we do see a colder morning, we do have a higher chance of those vehicles being left running and a higher chance of them being taken, colder mornings, more snow, whatever it is, we’re seeing more of it,” said Jeb Hilton, the PIO for the Amarillo Police Department.
A majority of these winter thefts aren’t for financial reasons.
“A lot of cities see vehicles stolen to use for parts for chop shops or something like that, but for Amarillo, that doesn’t seem to be the case. We get a lot of ours back, almost a 100 percent of ours are recovered here are still intact. Some of them are driven rough and have some damage but there not being used or sold for parts,” said Hilton.
“It’s just a vehicle to get from point A to point B, they see it, its left running, they take it. They get to where they want to go and they just leave it,” said Tammy Chervenka, crime prevention coordinator for the Panhandles.
Chervenka says a majority of these cars are found across town. and once it is found, nine out of ten times all belongings are taken, including the keys.
“We have seen while vehicles are stolen and then recovered without the keys, and of course whoever had the keys. They know where they got it the first time, so they went back and got it a second time,” said Chervenka.
