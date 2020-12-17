Amarillo College asks for submissions of COVID heroes for digital billboards

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College invites the community to enter submissions of COVID heroes to be honored on digital billboards.
AC has merged its social media with digital outdoor advertising so that anyone who uses #ACSulutes when posting on Instagram or Twitter can share personal messages of appreciation.
When posting on Facebook, mention @AmarilloCollege for your submission.
Some selected posts will be temporarily featured in chat bubbles on billboards strategically placed throughout Amarillo that AC has enlisted for its civic initiative.
“Our community continues to experience heartache wrought by this unimaginable pandemic, but I cannot imagine the depths our despair might have reached were it not for the valiant efforts of our myriad COVID-19 heroes,” said AC President Russell Lowery-Hart.
“I hope everyone will join us in a concerted show of digital support for those whose sacrifice is making a difference in the face of great adversity - from healthcare professionals and first responders to members of the transportation and logistics workforce, and everyone in auxiliary support. They have not wavered in their commitment to all. None of these heroes should be unsung,” Lowery-Hart continued.
AC trains almost 70 percent of the region’s nurses and close to 100 percent of the area’s emergency medical services personnel.
AC also has programs for respiratory therapy, truck driving, law enforcement and others who are COVID heroes as well.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.