Xcel Energy completes Sagamore Wind Project in New Mexico

“New Mexico will continue to invest in and develop renewable infrastructure and build out our all-of-the above energy approach,” said New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. “We’re grateful to partners like Xcel Energy and I’m incredibly excited about our drive toward a 21st century renewable energy economy. New Mexico is a great place to invest, right now, and I’ve said it before and will say it again: If you’re not here, it’s time to get here.”