Xcel Energy completes Sagamore Wind Project in New Mexico

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has completed the Sagamore Wind Project, one of the larges wind farms ever built in New Mexico.
According to a news release, the wind farm is expected to save customers $110 million annually by using the wind of Roosevelt County to produce clean electricity.
“This is a major accomplishment not only for Xcel Energy but also for Roosevelt County and the state of New Mexico, and the benefits of this clean energy resource will be apparent for decades to come,” said David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy in New Mexico and Texas.
The company invested more than $900 million into the wind farm, and around 25 full time positions have been created to operate and maintain the facility going forward.
“New Mexico will continue to invest in and develop renewable infrastructure and build out our all-of-the above energy approach,” said New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. “We’re grateful to partners like Xcel Energy and I’m incredibly excited about our drive toward a 21st century renewable energy economy. New Mexico is a great place to invest, right now, and I’ve said it before and will say it again: If you’re not here, it’s time to get here.”
Xcel says tax revenues and landowner payments generated by Sagamore will provide more than $234 million in local and state benefits over the 25-year life of the wind plant.
