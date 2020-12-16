WTAMU accepting nominations for 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is on “the hunt for the mightiest of Buffaloes.”
The WTAMU Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award.
“(The award) is our association’s most prestigious honor and is an important way we can honor the contributions of our most outstanding Buffs who live up to the University’s core values,” said Ronnie Hall, WT Alumni Association executive director.
Hall said community members, WT alumni, faculty members and staff may submit a nomination or provide supporting materials on “behalf of a deserving individual.”
The deadline to submit a nomination is February 15.
Criteria and the nomination form can be found online here.
