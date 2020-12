Clear and sunny skies are returning to our forecast, starting snow melt for some of us around the area. Calm winds will allow us to see temperatures warm up into the upper 40s, with the warmest parts of the area seeing the 50s, while those with the most snow on the ground will likely stay in the 30s. This is going to set the tone for the rest of the week, as we’ll see temperatures rise into the 50s and maybe even 60s for some, with dry conditions for all through at least early next week.