11 new COVID-19 cases, 7 recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | December 16, 2020 at 3:26 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 3:26 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 11 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reported five new cases in Dallam County and six in Hartley County today.

The report also shows seven recoveries in Hartley County.

There are now 834 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 785 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 40 active cases in Dallam County.

There are now 553 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 506 recoveries and eight deaths That leaves 39 active cases in Hartley County.

Report Card 12/16/20

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

There are 40,566 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 834

Deaf Smith County: 2,292

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,448

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 553

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 14,495

Randall County: 12,986

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 361

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 33,515 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 785

Deaf Smith County: 2,153

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,383

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 506

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 11,441

Randall County: 9,468

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 343

There have also been 720 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 45

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 8

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 271

Randall County: 160

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,089 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 272

Cimarron County: 91

Texas County: 2,726

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

There are 5,358 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,660

Quay County: 312

Roosevelt County: 1,214

Union County: 172

There have been 68 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 37

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 19

Union County: 7

