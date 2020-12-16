Doppler Dave Welcomes Sunshine And Warmer Weather Ahead

Sunny skies have returned to tour area and temperatures are responding nicely. After morning lows in the teens and single digits, most areas are warming into the 40s and even a few low 50s in the SW. Locations in the NE with more snow on the ground are staying a bit cooler in the upper 30s, but all areas are now above freezing. Nights and mornings will continue to be rather cold in the forecast with lows tonight near 20, but the next few afternoons will continue to become warmer. Highs tomorrow should rise into the mid 50s with upper 50s expected Friday.