Canadian football send off helps hundreds during tough year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hundreds in the Canadian community came together to cheer on their football team before it left for Jerry’s World.
Fireworks, trumpets, sirens and cheers are the first sounds that the players heard before heading to the state championship at the Cowboys stadium.
“The tradition here in Canadian is crazy, since we’ve moved here, its number one priority,” said Lauri Merket, who has lived in Canadian for 19 years.
That tradition is where the community of Canadian let’s its players know they have their backs before playing the biggest game of their lives.
“It just gives you chills when you see these kids coming and going to play for a state championship, it makes the town so proud, and were all excited,” said Barbie Long, who has lived in Canadian for 32 years.
“I think it’s just something a community can be proud of and really just having that in the back of your head can really change your day to day attitude,” said Luke Abraham, who was born and raised in Canadian.
For some Canadian Texans, this gathering provided them hope after a difficult year.
“Looking for something positive in society today is something were all struggling to do. When there’s an opportunity to enjoy something fun and positive, you know that’s what its all about,” said Sam Schafer who’s lived in Canadian his whole life.
“I think it just brings a lot of normalcy back to people’s lives, they get to forget about the virus,” said the mayor of Canadian, Terrill Bartlett.
“It’s been a long year and a hard year on everybody, I just think things like going to play for a state championship is something that brings the whole town together,” said Merket.
Some say with less things to do compared to a bigger town, football is the heart and soul of their community.
“Football has always brought people in Canadian together,” said resident of Canadian, Sam Fry.
“Were so passionate about sports here because we don’t have a major league sports team in our area so it’s one great thing to rally behind and everybody to get excited about,” said Allison Kennedy, who’s lived in Canadian for a year.
“A small town and stuff, we don’t have a whole bunch, so we have to lean on each other,” said Lane Hudgecoke, who grew up in Canadian.
If Canadian wins, they’ll be the first team in the Texas Panhandle with five state football championships.
