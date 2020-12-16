5 Amarillo residents arrested for online solicitation of a minor during multi-agency operation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement arrested five Amarillo residents for soliciting sex online of a minor during a multi-agency operation.
On December 10 and 11, DPS Special Agents, the Amarillo Police Department, Hutchinson County and Carson County Sheriff’s Offices and the Randall County District Attorney’s Office arrested five people for online solicitation of a minor - sexual conduct.
Law enforcement say they arrested them after they arrived at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors.
Undercover officers arrested the following people:
Tristan Broyles, 25 of Amarillo
Charles Cogswell, 61 of Amarillo
Nicholas Vaughn, 21 of Amarillo
Alejandro Desantiago, 44 of Amarillo
Eduardo Montes, 32 of Amarillo
All have been booked into the Randall County Jail.
Solicitation of a minor involves a person asking or engaging in a conversation with a minor and asking the minor to meet them for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act.
The crime is a second degree felony and is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
