Amarillo Civil Air Patrol prepares for Wreaths Across America Ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Civil Air Patrol in Amarillo is continuing the holiday tradition of honoring military members who have died.
Every year over two million wreaths are placed on military members graves at around 2,500 cemeteries across the country.
The tradition that has been going on for years and continues in Amarillo with a smaller and shorter ceremony.
“So, people gather around the flagpole and in the llano cemetery where they have the memorial. The color guard comes out and presents the colors, we have the national anthem, an indication, we have a moment of silence and a nice discussion about honoring our fallen. After that, everyone breaks off, grabs wreaths and lays them out,” said Captain Amy VonBehren, commander of the Amarillo Recruiting Company.
They currently have over 900 wreaths at Llano cemetery.
“I believe we had around 1,400 last year and this year we’ve had just under a thousand but that’s really pretty good effort considering that we’ve had the COVID,” said Major Shawn Bowen, commander of Amarillo Tigershark Composite Squadron.
Usually, the Civil Air Patrol fundraises at restaurants in Amarillo, but this year they were unable to because of the pandemic.
“Our sales were down on you know sponsorship for wreaths... We would set up a table with a display and have some of the wreaths on display and you know as people would come into various restaurants, you know, they would donate,” said Bowen.
You can sponsor wreaths for next year’s ceremony through the Wreath Across America website.
“This year’s pretty much already done for. Also, if you’re in an area that doesn’t have a wreath laying ceremony, you can sponsor a wreath laying ceremony on there as well,” said Staff Sergeant Brandoun Brisco, Amarillo Army recruiter.
This Saturday morning, all military branches will be participating.
“You know, it’s always going to be important that we honor our veterans and thank them and thank their families for their sacrifice and you know, it’s just a tradition I think that will continue regardless of what kind of events we face,” said Bowen.
You are invited to attend the ceremony this weekend and lay a wreath in honor of military members who have passed away.
If interested in attending you can join them at Llano East cemetery at 11 a.m. this Saturday to help lay wreaths.
For more information on the Civil Air Patrol you can visit their website.
For updates about the ceremony, check out their Facebook page.
If interested in learning more about the army, you can visit their website or office in Amarillo.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.