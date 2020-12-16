After decades only serving east side Amarillo, Wesley Community Center will expand to South

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the last 70 years, the Wesley Community Center has been providing services from their main campus on the east side of Amarillo.
Now, they’re working on expansion after a church gifted them their property.
“We’re ready to have daycare, after school, senior citizens programs, counseling, everything over here, in this area of town,” said Jerry Branch, assistant director of Wesley Community Center.
The facility is located on South Austin street, where the nonprofit sees a need for the programs they have to offer.
“Tons of people call us about, if our after school is going yet,” said Branch. “If we’re we picking, up from the school yet, we had seniors call. The neighbors are already part of us, we are part of the neighborhood.”
The goal is for the campus to be fully functioning by the end of next year, for which they’ll need the communities help.
“We have come up against some upgrades that we need to do ‘cause we are a licensed facility for daycare for after school so we will be upgrading the fire suppression system,” said Branch. “The kitchen needs to be a commercial kitchen for the day care. We will also be doing the lighting system and things of that matter.”
So far, they’ve raised $60,000 out of the $380,000 needed to complete the upgrades.
In the meantime, the nonprofit is working on having their programs ready to go.
“We have an after-school program, we do pick up kids from their school and they can expect us to have the day filled with activities for fun learning,” said J’leed Judd, children’s program director for Wesley Community Center. “We’re also are working on a Spanish program over at the Wesley main campus, which I’m hoping it will take off at this campus as well.”
If you would like to learn more about the nonprofit, click here or call (806) 372-7960
