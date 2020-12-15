WTAMU announces Paul and Virginia Engler Foundation teams up with United Way

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University announced today the Paul and Virginia Engler Foundation teamed up with United Way to help WT students learn responsible giving.
The students used $10,000 in seed money from the foundation to aid local charities after studying their benefits.
A news release says United Way taught them how to analyze information about the nonprofits to decide where to give the money.
“Most students do not have substantial funds to donate to the United Way or other agencies,” said Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean of the Engler College of Business. “Some students may have received assistance from an agency and they know what it means to receive a gift from others. With this project, we want to give our students the opportunity to participate in giving from the donor perspective.”
The students used the funds to donate to these four organizations:
- Family Support Services Crises Services - $4,000
- 2-1-1 Texas Panhandle Helpline of the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon - $2,000
- Buckner FYi Center - $2,000
- Coalition of Health Services-Nurse Family Partnerships - $2,000
“All of the activities are designed to develop future leaders in our local community. We look forward to continuing this partnership with the United Way and persistently growing the giving spirit in the Panhandle with our efforts,” said Dr. Robert Allen King, director of graduate business programs.
Students were selected for their leadership roles across the college and their desire to give back to the community.
