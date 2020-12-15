Wheeler County reports 11 COVID-19 recoveries

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Wheeler County reported 11 new COVID-19 recoveries today.
The report included no new cases or deaths.
At this time, there are 14 active cases of COVID-19 in Wheeler County.
There are 40,039 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 63
Briscoe County: 45
Carson County: 146
Castro County: 525
Childress County: 1,063
Collingsworth County: 136
Cottle County: 76
Dallam County: 815
Deaf Smith County: 2,282
Donley County: 124
Gray County: 1,448
Hall County: 157
Hansford County: 266
Hartley County: 539
Hemphill County: 291
Hutchinson County: 772
Lipscomb County: 177
Moore County: 1,746
Motley County: 28
Ochiltree County: 740
Oldham County: 42
Parmer County: 759
Potter County: 14,273
Randall County: 12,724
Roberts County: 32
Sherman County: 92
Swisher County: 317
Wheeler County: 361
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 32,064 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 55
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 126
Castro County: 572
Childress County: 849
Collingsworth County: 81
Cottle County: 107
Dallam County: 769
Deaf Smith County: 2,013
Donley County: 175
Gray County: 1,321
Hall County: 95
Hartley County: 494
Hansford County: 349
Hemphill County: 248
Hutchinson County: 788
Lipscomb County: 128
Motley County: 27
Moore County: 1,752
Ochiltree County: 549
Oldham County: 49
Parmer County: 828
Potter County: 10,874
Randall County: 8,817
Roberts County: 28
Sherman County: 91
Swisher County: 406
Wheeler County: 340
There have also been 702 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 4
Briscoe County: 2
Carson County: 2
Castro County: 11
Childress County: 3
Collingsworth County: 3
Cottle County: 5
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 45
Donley County: 5
Gray County: 27
Hall County: 3
Hansford County: 11
Hartley County: 7
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 32
Lipscomb County: 6
Ochiltree County: 9
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 39
Motley County: 1
Parmer County: 28
Potter County: 259
Randall County: 155
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 3
Swisher County: 11
Wheeler County: 7
There are 3,089 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 272
Cimarron County: 91
Texas County: 2,726
There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 158
Cimarron: 65
Texas County: 2,203
There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 13
There are 5,311 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,642
Quay County: 311
Roosevelt County: 1,190
Union County: 168
There have been 66 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 35
Quay County: 5
Roosevelt County: 19
Union County: 7
