State health officials report 47 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | December 15, 2020 at 4:56 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 4:56 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 47 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico counties today.

The report shows 18 new cases in Curry County, one in Quay County, 24 in Roosevelt County and four in Union County.

State health officials also reported two deaths due to COVID-19.

A woman in her 60′s from Curry County has died from the virus. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A woman in her 70′s from Curry County has died from the virus. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,006.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 122,557 COVID-19 cases. As of today, there are 865 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

48,105 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.

There are 5,358 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,660

Quay County: 312

Roosevelt County: 1,214

Union County: 172

There have been 68 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 37

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 19

Union County: 7

There are 40,343 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 829

Deaf Smith County: 2,282

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,448

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 547

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 14,415

Randall County: 12,864

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 361

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 32,744 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 799

Deaf Smith County: 2,013

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,321

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 499

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 11,176

Randall County: 9,160

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 340

There have also been 710 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 45

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 8

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 264

Randall County: 157

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,089 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 272

Cimarron County: 91

Texas County: 2,726

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

