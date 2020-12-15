Snow Returns

The system we were tracking yesterday for snow up in the northeast has taken a southerly track, which likely means more of us will get some snow today. We’re expecting snow to start falling around the mid-morning hours, along with a wind shift out of the north, which will keep our daytime highs down in the low 30s. For Amarillo, we could see another 1-3″ whereas the north-east could see another 3-5″. Some wind advisories are in effect around the area as well, meaning we could see gusts upwards of 40-50 mph. After today, expect clearing skies, and warmer temperatures.