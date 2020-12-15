River Road ISD sets goal to not have school supply list for next school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Last month, River Road ISD received $5,000 worth of school supplies from Walmart, which according to their board president benefited around 50 to 60 families.
“There was never a question of which kids got it,” said Amanda Brown, board president of River Road ISD. “We contacted the administrators at each campus and said, here’s the school supply, what do you guys need?”
Although now, with fewer of those donations left, it got the district thinking on ways to expand those donations to the point where they can provide every student who attends the school district with supplies, and not need a list at all for the 2021 to 2022 school year.
“For the last few years, we’ve been concerned about, you know, how much the school supplies are costing our parents,”said Andy Nies, assistant superintendent of River Road ISD. “We have an economically disadvantaged rate of 65 percent and so, if we can help out with that, we’re all in.”
According to the district, there are currently enough supplies to “soft-launch” the program for the Spring, which will give the board more time to better prepare for the fall, including figuring out storage and how much of their budget will go to help purchase some of those supplies.
“That’s where the donations will be crucial,” said Nies. “In order for us to be successful with this, we’re going to have to receive donations.”
“If those things are taken out of the equation then the kids can be here to do what they need to do, which is to learn,” said Brown.
The program is still in its early stages, depending on how many donations they receive, the district is also considering doing it in phases, by providing certain items off the list.
The district is soliciting businesses and individuals in the community for school items as well as monetary donations.
For more information on River Road ISD, click here or call (806) 381-7800.
