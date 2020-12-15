Texas infant named in Amber Alert found safe

PEARLAND, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Jaivan A’mere Simpson, 1, who was the focus of a statewide Amber Alert in Texas issued early Tuesday, has been found safe.
His mother, Jada Williams, 22, who authorities said made threatening statements about harming herself and the baby, is in custody.
The two were found at around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The boy was released to the custody of relatives and Williams was arrested, police said.
She faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of terroristic threat, police said.
Copyright 2020 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.