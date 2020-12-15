Amarillo VA will receive vaccines from Federal Government

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The BSA and Northwest Texas Hospitals are set to be part of the first COVID-19 vaccines that has arrived today from the state.
According to Mayor Ginger Nelson, the ones that the VA will receive will be part of the vaccines coming from the federal government.
The timeline for those doses is currently unknown.
The VA website shows the 37 locations that were chosen to receive the first vaccine doses.
In Texas, only the Dallas location was among those.
According to the Amarillo VA, the initial vaccine distribution sites were chosen based on criteria including freezer availability and the ability to vaccinate a large volume of people quickly.
They expect the moderna vaccine will be authorized soon; and say their facility may receive vaccine doses at that time.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.