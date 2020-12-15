Amarillo sets-up a back-up facility to take 911 calls if any emergency disaster occurs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our 911 dispatchers now have a new back-up location to communicate with our area if any disaster occurs.
The Potter County Sheriff says if communication between the public and 911 is paused for any reason, it is vital to get it up as soon as possible.
“Once you lose communication, such as their dispatch center or their EOC, it really puts a hamper on trying to get things picked up,” said Brian Thomas, sheriff for the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
The City of Amarillo is preparing for the worst.
They have made an agreement with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office to provide a back-up location for 911 dispatchers and the emergency management team if the Simms building is compromised in any way.
“If we have to use it, it’s a really bad day. We’re hoping that nothing ever comes to that, it’s just being prepared,” said Thomas.
“If there’s a fire, if there’s a power outage, or our generator goes out here, if there’s a hazardous materials incident where we can’t get to the building, we can’t inhabit the building, than we can use that facility,” said Chip Orton, director of emergency management for the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management.
The facility also has many benefits.
“They have an F5 rated facility inside their facility. There’s a space in there that is hardened to withstand a massive tornado,” said Orton.
It is also a newer facility compared to their other back-up locations and has a substantial radio system already installed.
It is ready to be used for a period of time if the Simms building takes a while to repair.
“The big thing is long term, because it’s going to take more than a day to get the building back up to speed if a tornado were to hit that,” said Thomas.
The emergency management team will train twice a year for a situation where they have to re-locate.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.