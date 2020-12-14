Wildlife Rehabilitation Center needs $10,000 by tomorrow to home more animals in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center has one more day to meet their goal of $10,000 through their giving Tuesday fundraiser that will impact Amarillo wildlife.
This year the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center took in the most animals they ever had.
So, they are raising funds this holiday to build four more enclosures for the over 2,000 animals that come through their care each year.
Three of the enclosures will be for animals going through rehabilitation and one will be for their non-releasable badgers, Polly and Billy Jean.
The organization serves 51 counties and the owner says they have outgrown their facility with too many animals and not enough space.
“You never want to take them from inside and you’re pretty much serving them bed and breakfast every day to letting them you know out in the wild and saying good luck and not giving them those tools they need to survive,” said Stephanie Oravetz, owner and executive director at the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
The enclosures will be movable and made with welded metal for a long-lasting structure.
“Being able to have those outdoor enclosures to be able to put them outside would make it a lot easier. We have a very very large one that’s 300 square feet, but we don’t want to house large amounts at one time. If one gets sick, then they can all get sick and we just don’t want to run into that situation,” said Oravetz.
If they hit their $10,000 goal they will start building right away.
“They have to go outside to an outdoor enclosure to acclimate to temperatures and what it’s like to be outside and to forage and hunt for food. And so that stage is really important before we release them,” said Oravetz.
It is important their enclosure is built before baby season in April, so they have enough room for the infant animals as well as other animals that come through during that time.
“A lot of times we think oh you know in a few more months well work on that, and next thing you know it, we’ve got a hundred animals coming in a day and there’s no time. There’s no time to finish up building such an elaborate enclosure in the midst of all of that,” said Oravetz.
The center has been raising money all month long and tomorrow is the last day to give to the fundraiser.
You can donate through their ongoing Facebook Giving Tuesday Fundraiser in effect until tomorrow.
You can also donate to the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center through PayPal.
If you’d like to mail in your donation, you can mail it to:
Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center 2901 N. Soncy Rd. Amarillo, TX 79124.
Or you can drop off your donation at that location.
They are open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.