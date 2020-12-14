Texas Tech University Health Science Center to host immunization administration certification

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech University Health Science Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy will host an immunization administration certification course for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians through its four campuses in Abilene, Amarillo, Dallas and Lubbock.
This course will provide necessary training to meet the new federal mandate from the Department of Health and Human Services authorizing pharmacy technicians with appropriate training to be immunizers for some vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
“That’s a big reason why we are doing the training now, to get those pharmacy technicians ready,” Eric J. MacLaughlin, Pharm.D., chair of the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy Department of Pharmacy Practice, said. “We have already been approached by several regional and national pharmacy companies about assistance from our students, who can come out of our program as certified immunizers, but additional immunizers are going to be needed to handle the massive demand for COVID-19 vaccination.”
The course is a 20 contact-hour, practice-based program that provides pharmacists and pharmacy technicians with resources and materials necessary to provide immunization to patients and successfully promote immunization services.
The program consists of 17 home-study hours and three of live programming.
“As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout gets underway, we know that the need for vaccine administration will increase,” Kristin Bell, assistant director of Professional Continuing Education at TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, said. “This is a great opportunity to provide educational resources to the communities that our University serves across Texas by supporting the profession, both, in the TTUHSC system and beyond.”
Participants must take part in a skills assessment conducted on a TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy campus.
For skills assessment information and to register for the course, interested participants can visit here.
Registrations will close Jan. 8, 2021.
All home-study materials must be completed by March 10, 2021.
The cost of the course is $349.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.