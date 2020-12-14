Texas Tech University Health Science Center to host immunization administration certification

“That’s a big reason why we are doing the training now, to get those pharmacy technicians ready,” Eric J. MacLaughlin, Pharm.D., chair of the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy Department of Pharmacy Practice, said. “We have already been approached by several regional and national pharmacy companies about assistance from our students, who can come out of our program as certified immunizers, but additional immunizers are going to be needed to handle the massive demand for COVID-19 vaccination.”