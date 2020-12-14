State health officials report 30 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | December 14, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 4:59 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico counties today.

Today’s report shows 16 new cases in Curry County, one in Quay County, eight in Roosevelt County and five in Union County.

Officials also reported the death of a man in his 60′s from Curry County. He was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,978.

Four cases previously reported in Union County have been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County and are now reported as such.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 121,299 COVID-19 cases.

As of today, there are 860 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

46,505 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.

There are 5,311 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,642

Quay County: 311

Roosevelt County: 1,190

Union County: 168

There have been 66 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 35

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 19

Union County: 7

There are 40,039 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 815

Deaf Smith County: 2,282

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,448

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 539

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 14,273

Randall County: 12,724

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 361

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 32,053 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 769

Deaf Smith County: 2,013

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,321

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 494

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 10,874

Randall County: 8,817

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 329

There have also been 702 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 45

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 7

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 259

Randall County: 155

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,089 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 272

Cimarron County: 91

Texas County: 2,726

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

