Potter County Commissioners vote to accept purchase of Amarillo Senior Citizens Association building

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County sealed the deal today for the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association to get a new home.
Commissioners voted to accept the deal that called for the group to pay $2,500 for a building on Southwest 6th Avenue just east of South Georgia Street.
On top of that, the seniors had to raise more than $300,000 to renovate the building.
They presented commissioners with an itemized list showing a variety of groups contributing.
They lost their headquarters more than a year ago. Amarillo College has provided the space for decades.
Below is an itemized list of total funds raised to this date:
- $1,000 - Senior Ambassador Coalition
- $10,000 - Kimble Foundation
- $10,000 - Josephine Anderson Charitable Trust
- $10,000 - Dr. Kent and Ilene Roberts Balliet Foundation
- $45,500 - Individual Donations
- $50,000 - ASCA Donations
- $100,000 - Private Donor Pledge
- $125,000 - High Plains Christian Ministries
- Undetermined amounts pledged in asbestos inspection/removal and labor.
