Potter County Commissioners vote to accept purchase of Amarillo Senior Citizens Association building

VIDEO: Potter County Commissioners vote to accept purchase of Amarillo Senior Citizens Association building
By Kaitlin Johnson | December 14, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 12:13 PM

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County sealed the deal today for the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association to get a new home.

Commissioners voted to accept the deal that called for the group to pay $2,500 for a building on Southwest 6th Avenue just east of South Georgia Street.

On top of that, the seniors had to raise more than $300,000 to renovate the building.

They presented commissioners with an itemized list showing a variety of groups contributing.

They lost their headquarters more than a year ago. Amarillo College has provided the space for decades.

Below is an itemized list of total funds raised to this date:

  • $1,000 - Senior Ambassador Coalition
  • $10,000 - Kimble Foundation
  • $10,000 - Josephine Anderson Charitable Trust
  • $10,000 - Dr. Kent and Ilene Roberts Balliet Foundation
  • $45,500 - Individual Donations
  • $50,000 - ASCA Donations
  • $100,000 - Private Donor Pledge
  • $125,000 - High Plains Christian Ministries
  • Undetermined amounts pledged in asbestos inspection/removal and labor.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.