9 new COVID-19 cases, 15 recoveries reported in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Kaitlin Johnson | December 14, 2020 at 3:27 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 3:27 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 75 active COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and 15 recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties.

There are now 815 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 769 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 37 active cases in Dallam County.

There are now 539 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 494 recoveries and seven deaths. That leaves 38 active cases in Hartley County.

There have been a total of 1,354 confirmed cases in the counties.

There are 40,039 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 63

Briscoe County: 45

Carson County: 146

Castro County: 525

Childress County: 1,063

Collingsworth County: 136

Cottle County: 76

Dallam County: 815

Deaf Smith County: 2,282

Donley County: 124

Gray County: 1,448

Hall County: 157

Hansford County: 266

Hartley County: 539

Hemphill County: 291

Hutchinson County: 772

Lipscomb County: 177

Moore County: 1,746

Motley County: 28

Ochiltree County: 740

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 759

Potter County: 14,273

Randall County: 12,724

Roberts County: 32

Sherman County: 92

Swisher County: 317

Wheeler County: 361

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 32,053 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 55

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 126

Castro County: 572

Childress County: 849

Collingsworth County: 81

Cottle County: 107

Dallam County: 769

Deaf Smith County: 2,013

Donley County: 175

Gray County: 1,321

Hall County: 95

Hartley County: 494

Hansford County: 349

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 788

Lipscomb County: 128

Motley County: 27

Moore County: 1,752

Ochiltree County: 549

Oldham County: 49

Parmer County: 828

Potter County: 10,874

Randall County: 8,817

Roberts County: 28

Sherman County: 91

Swisher County: 406

Wheeler County: 329

There have also been 702 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 4

Briscoe County: 2

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 11

Childress County: 3

Collingsworth County: 3

Cottle County: 5

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 45

Donley County: 5

Gray County: 27

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 11

Hartley County: 7

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 32

Lipscomb County: 6

Ochiltree County: 9

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 28

Potter County: 259

Randall County: 155

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 3

Swisher County: 11

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,089 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 272

Cimarron County: 91

Texas County: 2,726

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

There are 5,285 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,626

Quay County: 310

Roosevelt County: 1,182

Union County: 167

There have been 65 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 34

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 19

Union County: 7

