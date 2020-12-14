Holiday pictures with or without Santa will be looking different for 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - From mask-wearing Santa to socially distanced setups and even no Santa at all, connections to the north pole are a lot different in 2020.
In a year where sitting on Santa’s lap is not allowed, businesses like Fantasy Photography in Amarillo are having to make changes to keep the jolly old elf and families safe.
“Our Santa is old, and he’s worried about getting sick so, what we did is that we changed our setup,” said Scott Latham. “We’re doing the night before Christmas and we have cookies and milk still set up, and they can come and take pictures reading a book in their pajamas, and they can also incorporate their families if they want to.”
For the past six or seven years, Meredith Vasquez and her family have been taking their holiday pictures at Fantasy Photography. Despite the change this season, they decided not to let the pandemic take away their tradition.
“We decided to continue with our tradition that we created anyway,” said Vasquez. “Simply because the boys always love doing it. They get cookies and milk and we just told them that Santa had to be super careful with the virus and he didn’t want to catch it and have to cancel Christmas.”
Although the changes were well received by Vasquez’s family, it has resulted in less business. In a regular year, Fantasy Photography takes around 80 Christmas pictures and so far they’ve only done 18 or 20.
On the other hand, Westgate Mall still offering in-person visits with Santa.
There is sanitizing stations, Santa wears a face shield and families are positioned in a platform six feet away from Saint Nick.
For families where in-person Santa visits are not possible, there are still ways to connect with him virtually. Families can pay to have video calls with Santa.
“I have done, seven different video chats,” said Santa. “With different children from all around the area. I even spoke with a child the other day from Corpus Christi.”
Although is hard for Santa to not have in person interaction with the kiddos, he recognizes that virtual visits will continue for many years.
“Is just not that really easy to take a four-year-old and a two-year-old and a six-year-old to the mall and stand in line for two hours to talk to Santa for about 45 seconds,” said Santa. When I have an online visit is just me and them and the family and anybody else, it is as if i’m sitting in their living room.”
Whether you choose to take a “day before Christmas picture,” have a virtual or in-person visit with Santa, there’s ways to keep the holiday spirit alive in 2020.
