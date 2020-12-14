FIRST ALERT: Strong cold front coming, more snow and cold conditions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are tracking another strong cold front and upper level system that will combine across our area tomorrow producing more snow and cold, blustery conditions.
Early indications for snow potential include 1″ - 3″ for Amarillo and much of the area along with a 3″ - 5″ zone in the eastern part of the area where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.
Windblown snow may reduce visibilities across our area with snow covered roads creating treacherous driving conditions in hardest hit areas.
Along with the snow, temperatures are expected to be in the 20s with northerly winds gusting over 30 mph producing wind chills in the teens most of the day.
Snow will end late in the day and winds will diminish by tomorrow night.
Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.
You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.
Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.