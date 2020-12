We will be headed down into the mid 20s overnight making for a cold night. Another winter storm system will impact the area Tuesday morning with heavy snow expected for the northeast panhandle along with 1″-3″ possible around the Amarillo area. Highs will stay in the upper 20s and low 30s and when you add a strong north winds gusting to 40 mph we will have dangerous wind chills in the teens. Stay tuned!