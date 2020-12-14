Doppler Dave Is Tracking The Next Round of Snow

Temperatures have warmed above freezing today, but gusty southerly winds are making for a brisk and chilly day. We will drop down into the mid 20s overnight and cold weather will be reinforced tomorrow behind another cold front. Temperatures will be in the 20s most of the day, but northerly winds will gust over 30mph producing wind chills in the teens. An upper level system will generate more snow, but this will not be as significant as our most recent round. Most areas, including Amarillo, will see less than an inch of snow while 1″ - 3″ may accumulate in the NE part of the area.