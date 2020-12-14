1 death, 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Deaf Smith County

Deaf Smith County Update (Source: Deaf Smith County)
By Bailie Myers | December 14, 2020 at 10:21 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 10:24 AM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Hereford reported one new death related to COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County today.

The report included 10 new cases of COVID-19 and no new recoveries.

At this time, there are 224 active cases of the virus in Deaf Smith County.

There are 38,562 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 50

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 466

Childress County: 820

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 58

Dallam County: 811

Deaf Smith County: 2,282

Donley County: 111

Gray County: 1,424

Hall County: 80

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 534

Hemphill County: 248

Hutchinson County: 661

Lipscomb County: 133

Moore County: 1,738

Motley County: 20

Ochiltree County: 554

Oldham County: 42

Parmer County: 704

Potter County: 14,174

Randall County: 12,615

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 89

Swisher County: 276

Wheeler County: 361

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 29,806 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 36

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 74

Castro County: 375

Cottle County: 52

Childress County: 648

Collingsworth County: 24

Dallam County: 765

Deaf Smith County: 2,013

Donley County: 101

Gray County: 1,321

Hall County: 57

Hartley County: 483

Hansford County: 214

Hemphill County: 200

Hutchinson County: 510

Lipscomb County: 103

Motley County: 17

Moore County: 1,551

Ochiltree County: 486

Oldham County: 30

Parmer County: 618

Potter County: 10,726

Randall County: 8,641

Roberts County: 21

Sherman County: 84

Swisher County: 194

Wheeler County: 329

There have also been 651 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 2

Castro County: 8

Childress County: 1

Cottle County: 4

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 45

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 21

Hall County: 3

Hansford County: 9

Hartley County: 7

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 24

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 6

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 39

Motley County: 1

Parmer County: 22

Potter County: 259

Randall County: 154

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 2

Swisher County: 9

Wheeler County: 7

There are 3,089 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 272

Cimarron County: 91

Texas County: 2,726

There have been 2,328 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 158

Cimarron: 65

Texas County: 2,203

There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 13

There are 5,285 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,626

Quay County: 310

Roosevelt County: 1,182

Union County: 167

There have been 65 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 34

Quay County: 5

Roosevelt County: 19

Union County: 7

