COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in Amarillo Tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first COVID-19 vaccine shipment is expected to arrive in Amarillo on Tuesday, December 15.
The initial allotment of 975 vaccines will arrive at Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine and will be split evenly between BSA Health System and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
The vaccines will be stored in sub-80 freezers at the TTUHSC-Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy until they are transferred to hospitals to hospitals beginning Tuesday afternoon.
Both hospitals will be immunizing their frontline health care workers as soon as possible this week.
Health care workers have already begun signing up for their immunizations and will continue to receive them on a staggered schedule throughout the week.
Additional vaccine shipments are anticipated in the coming days.
One representative from each news outlet is invited to get b-roll of the delivery truck’s anticipated arrival at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at TTUHSC, located at 1400 S. Coulter Street.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.