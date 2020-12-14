Cold Blue Warming Station activated for third time in a row

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cold Blue warming Station will be activated for the third night in a row.
From tonight, at 7:00 p.m., until Tuesday morning at 7;30 p.m., the Cold Blue warming station will be activated at the Amarillo Housing First facility at 207 N Tyler, due to teen wind chill, based on the US National Weather Service Amarillo Texas tabular forecast for Downtown.
If you see anyone out in the weather overnight, text (806) 414-2243 with a location and description, and one of their volunteer mobile teams will check on them and offer a ride to the local emergency shelters or to Code Blue Warming Station.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.