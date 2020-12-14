Cold Blue Warming Station activated for third time in a row

Cold Blue Warming Station activated for third time in a row
cold blue weather station (Source: covid-19)
By Tamlyn Cochran | December 14, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 5:53 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cold Blue warming Station will be activated for the third night in a row.

From tonight, at 7:00 p.m., until Tuesday morning at 7;30 p.m., the Cold Blue warming station will be activated at the Amarillo Housing First facility at 207 N Tyler, due to teen wind chill, based on the US National Weather Service Amarillo Texas tabular forecast for Downtown.

If you see anyone out in the weather overnight, text (806) 414-2243 with a location and description, and one of their volunteer mobile teams will check on them and offer a ride to the local emergency shelters or to Code Blue Warming Station.

For the third night in a row, Code Blue Warming Station - Amarillo will be activating tonight, Monday, 12.14.2020 at...

Posted by Code Blue Warming Station - Amarillo on Monday, December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.