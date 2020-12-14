Clearing up and Warming up

Snowfall totals are in from around the area, and we saw totals ranging from a trace all the way up to 5 inches in some places! 2.3 inches of snow was recorded here in Amarillo, equaling roughly .17″ of moisture that went into the ground. As we go throughout our Monday, the sun will be out for the most part with intermittent clouds, however temperatures should get well above freezing across the area, seeing highs in the 40s-50s. This will aid in melting in most places, but whatever doesn’t melt will likely refreeze overnight, which could lead to icy conditions Tuesday morning. Today is looking pretty breezy with south winds upwards of 20 mph for most of the day.