Back The Blue by NewsChannel10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To those who protect us every second of every day, the many whose return home is never guaranteed, to the brave men and women who stand on these lines, we say thank you.
“We at First Bank Southwest appreciate the dedication and sacrifice of our 1st responders and their families-We back the blue.” -FirstBankSouthwest
“Here at the Knife Guys we support our area 1st responders. Thank you.” - The Knife Guys
“Overhead Door Company is proud to support our local police officers and area 1st responders offering 1st responder and military discounts.” - Overhead Door Company
“Hey 1st responders, thank you, Street Volkswagen backs you 100%.” - Street Volkswagen
“Access Fire and Security is proud to back 1st responders. Thank you.” - Access Fire and Security
“From all of us at Gary’s heating and air, were proud to back the blue.” - Gary’s Heating and Air Conditioning
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.